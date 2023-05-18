EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD)– A gun was found in a student’s vehicle on El Paso Gridley High School property on Wednesday.

According to Crimewatch.net, the student was immediately removed from class, and the vehicle was searched after a report of a firearm on school grounds.

An unloaded gun was found in a carrying case in the vehicle with no ammunition in the vehicle, locker, or on the student’s person.

From the time the school received the information to the time the gun was confiscated by the school resource officers was seven minutes.

Police say at no time was anyone in danger and no threats were made.

Police and the school administration are still gathering information. No charges have been filed at this time.