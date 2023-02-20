PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a shots fired incident at approximately 11:23 p.m. Sunday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area of Maywood and Indiana Avenues but did not locate any evidence of a shooting.

A short while later, officers were dispatched to a house struck by gunfire near Buerkin Court and Wisconsin Avenue.

The victim at the house told police that an unknown person began firing at his home. The victim was not injured.

Officers counted approximately 41 bullet strikes to the home. Officers also located approximately 81 spent shell casings outside the home.

One of the bullets struck the home’s gas line. The Peoria Fire Department and Ameren responded to shut off the gas and repair the line.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.