VIDEO: Rockford bank robbery suspect surrenders after 6 1/2 hour standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A gunman who held a hostage inside the Heritage Credit Union at E. State Street and Mulford Road for six and a half hours Friday has surrendered to police.

Just before 9 p.m., the suspect and a female hostage exited the building, located at 5959 E State Street, and were taken into police custody.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called at 2:30 p.m. for a report of a male suspect inside the bank with a gun, who demanded everyone to leave.

Police said one woman, a bank employee, was unable to escape the bank when the gunman entered, and was detained by the suspect.

The Rockford Police Department’s crisis negotiation team spent hours making contact with the suspect.

The FBI assisted Rockford Police with the situation.

Police say the roads will be shut down in all directions for an unknown amount of time.

MORE HEADLINES: