PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department stayed busy Thursday night as it conducted a directed patrol in the city.
A total of 46 law enforcement officers participated, according to a press release, and 40 vehicle stops were conducted, 16 arrests were made, five weapons were taken, 28 tickets were issued, three vehicles were impounded, 18 warnings were issued, and there was one DUI arrest.
Below is a break-down of the major incident’s police reported during the detail:
- Marijuana-related charges: Daires M. Randle, 22, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ellis Street after police attempted to stop his vehicle after a traffic violation. Randle did not pull his car over but continued driving before eventually stopping, getting out of his vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was eventually charged with possession of cannabis with the intent to distribute and fleeing/eluding police.
- Wanted suspect with heroin in possession: Just before 7 p.m., Ivan D. Ellis, 28, was taken into custody after police recognized him as a wanted suspect in the 2400 block of West Malone. Police found a large amount of heroin in Ellis’ possession, and at about 11:14 p.m., police searched a home in connection to the incident where they found one gun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. Ellis was transported to the jail with gun and drug charges.
- Fight ends with one in the hospital: Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of West Thrush for a report of people fighting. Officers arrived and attempted to break up the fight, but eventually had to deploy pepper balls. After, they found a 17-year-old down and unresponsive. It was later determined the teen was hit during the fight. The teenager regained consciousness at the scene and was later transported to a local hospital. One adult and two juveniles were arrested and charged with mob action with injury and aggravated battery.
- Shots fired near Manual High School: A shot spotter alert was reported in the 2800 block of W. Ann Street just before 11 p.m. Police saw Jerrell L. Hardges, 29, walking along the south side of the school and attempted to approach him, but he ran away. Police quickly caught up and arrested him for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting arrest.