PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department stayed busy Thursday night as it conducted a directed patrol in the city.

A total of 46 law enforcement officers participated, according to a press release, and 40 vehicle stops were conducted, 16 arrests were made, five weapons were taken, 28 tickets were issued, three vehicles were impounded, 18 warnings were issued, and there was one DUI arrest.

Below is a break-down of the major incident’s police reported during the detail: