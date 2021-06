PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A shortage of workers felt by businesses and organizations across the country will keep a local pool closed this summer.

Staff with the Peoria Park District say the Gwynn Family Aquatic Center will not open this season.

The closure is due to a lack of lifeguards at the facility.

The Park District encourages the community to check the Proctor Center Pool or the RiverPlex AquaPlex for open swim times.