Gyms in Illinois can reopen Friday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re tired of at-home workouts you’ll be happy to know you can get back to the gym on Friday.

In two days Illinois will enter stage four of the Restore Illinois plan, meaning gyms and fitness centers can resume operations with limitations.

Gyms will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity and gym-goers will be required to social distance and limit interactions between groups.

“Working out is such a healthy factor in people’s lives, they need it, so I think it’s really important when we bring people back we do it right,” said co-owner of the Workout Company Carol Clover. “We have sanitization stations set up everywhere and the touchless water bottle that you don’t touch anything.”

Staff at the Workout Company in Normal say they’re taking these safety precautions seriously.

“Everythings back to freshly painted and totally clean, I’ve cleaned everything three times waiting for this day,” said co-owner of the Workout Company Carl Clover.

Gyms were allowed to resume personal training and outdoor fitness classes in phase three of the Restore Illinois plan, but gym owners say getting people back onto the equipment will be a game changer.

“It’s a learning thing for everybody we’re gonna do the best we can to be in the regulations and keep everybody safe and healthy,” Carol said. “We’ve got amazing instructors and amazing members so we want to make sure everybody’s happy.”

Carol says they’ll be wiping down the equipment once every hour and will be continuing outside workouts for people that aren’t comfortable coming inside.

