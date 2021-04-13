H.O.P.E. closes on 2.5 acre lot to build home for homeless

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A twin cities non-profit is one step closer to its goal of giving everyone in Bloomington-Normal a place to call home.

Bloomington’s Housing Our People Everywhere (H.O.P.E.) closed on 2.5 acres of land it purchased this past February at the corner of Division and Sherman Streets in Bloomington.

With the newly-acquired land, Founder and CEO of H.O.P.E. Chris Collins said he hopes to build a transitional housing complex for those seeking a place off the streets.

The housing according to Collins will feature greenhouse rooftops for gardens, a convenience store, and two bedroom, three bath units for residents.

Collins said affordable housing is a problem many people in central Illinois are facing along with millions of other Americans. He believes this is a first step to solving the housing crisis.

“It’s going be a piece of artwork when it’s built, but the thing is, it’s going to belong to the community it’s for the community and it’s going be built by the community and that’s the beautiful part,” Collins said.

Collins said the complex will also leave one acre dedicated to green space.

He hopes construction will begin soon and the project will be completed within the next year.

Collins said you can donate directly to the charity’s cause on its website or at over 600 retailers tell them “HOPE’ and a portion of proceeds will go directly to the project.