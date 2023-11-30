EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Habitat for Humanity Greater Peoria Area is continuing to serve those who served. On Thursday, the nonprofit hosted a house dedication for a veteran.

David Backes, a 16-year decorated Army veteran, and his wife Sandra are moving into their new home in East Peoria. The Backes home is the fifth veteran home built under the nonprofit and the second in East Peoria.

“I am very honored. It was a shock to be selected. And I’m just very happy,” said David.

During the dedication, guests also heard testimony from Jeff Sikes, a veteran who received a home in 2019. The Backes’ were gifted a folded American flag and display case. They said it’s a blessing to move into their forever home.

“It shows me that people really care,” said Sandra. “And this world, even though it’s a mess right now, there’s still people that care and show us how much love there is in our world.”

The next projects for Habitat for Humanity include renovating a veteran’s home and creating a Veteran’s village in East Peoria. Mayor John Kahl, a Marine veteran said he loves to have more veterans as neighbors.

“East Peoria, as long as I can remember, we’ve always supported veterans. We’ve had so many of our residents that have served through time and are serving today,” said Kahl. “It’s just always just been a great community that supports its folks. This is just yet another example of that.”