PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization dedicated to building homes for those in need.

Thursday, Habitat for Humanity gathered its volunteers to meet in East Bluff to assemble the roof of an almost finished house.

The future homeowners currently reside in a one-bedroom home, where they house their six grandchildren. Once completed, the family will move into their new home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a basement.

Volunteer Jennifer Helms enjoys helping people out and acquiring new skills that will be handy in everyday life.

“With learning a new skill. It’s always great to give back to someone else then. So why not make it twofold and learn how to use a hammer, learn how to put up siding, learn how to paint properly or put up trusses,” said helms.

Construction Manager Drew Schultz acknowledged how hard it is to build a home and how he tries to keep it fun for the volunteers.

“I try to make it fun. I mean, don’t get me wrong. It’s work. But we try to have a good time doing it because a lot of people take their time to come out and volunteer. And that’s a blessing,” said Schultz

Schultz has been working for Habitat for Humanity since 2015.

The house is expected to be completed in early December 2022.