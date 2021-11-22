Habitat for Humanity expands outreach with new food pantry in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore introduced new ways to serve the community.

At the back of the resale shop is a new food pantry that opened Thursday.

The new pantry is located at the Habitat for Humanity “ReStore,” located at 3015 N. Sterling Ave. in Peoria.

The ReStore is a nonprofit resale shop where people can donate goods and customers can buy secondhand furniture, appliances, decor, and more.

Food is donated from the Midwest Food Bank. The pantry is not self-serve, but customers can notify a staff member for assistance.

“Not a lot of people are getting a lot of assistance. They fall through the cracks” said Manager Jason Calef. “And that’s what I’ve been getting a lot of feedback on, is that ‘thank you, we kind of fall through the crack, we don’t get public aid.'”

Also brand new, ReStore introduced a color code system for people in special circumstances that may need free clothing and assistance.

Purple lets staff know discreetly that someone is in a domestic violence situation, and red indicates to staff that they are the victim of a house fire.

“We are offering some free clothes for those people in need, the code, so you don’t have to come in and explain your whole story and get upset again,” Calef said. “That will get you some free clothing, so you can carry on and do your daily things that you need to do.”

Calef said the restore is looking for donations of eco-friendly, low-energy refrigeration systems to store perishable food.

If you would like to donate food to the new pantry, donations can be sent directly to the Midwest Food Bank.

Food pantry hours are 10 am to noon, Monday-Saturday. The code system is active as long as the ReStore is open.