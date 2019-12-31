Hackers compromise security camera devices

PEORIA, Ill. — Homeowners use devices like Ring and Nest cameras for surveillance. Now, these same devices are being used by hackers to spy on people inside their homes.

The account information you use to register the smart devices can be compromised allowing hackers to break into the system.

Cybersecurity expert, Eric English, said hackers always find methods to exploit data.

“They can also access the camera or whatever the device is real-time and so they may just be spying on you just kind of watching you,” English said.

To find out if your data has been breached you can type your account email in on a website called HaveIbeenpwned.

If your account has been breached a red warning will pop up

English said there are a few ways you can prevent this from happening to you.

He recommends updating passwords often and not using the same one for all logins.

Also, English said putting your smart devices on a guest network is another way to protect your information.

“[It] does not have access to the internal network just provides internet extra way to protect yourself in case something like this just happens,” he said.

Lastly, smart device users can set up two-factor authentication. This will notify you if an unknown source is attempting to login to your account.