Haddad’s Restaurant gets grant for exterior makeover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Baldovin Construction is giving Haddad’s Restaurant on W. Main St. a makeover.

A grant offered by Baldovin’s Revamp Peoria campaign made the makeover possible. Owner Tony Haddad sent a statement Monday saying the Haddad family is both humble and grateful to welcome a new look to the location.

“This new look will display the hard work and dedication our parents had to try to better and take care of the Peoria community,” Haddad said.

“It is humbling that we are able to be awarded this opportunity to continue the legacy of both our father who passed away in 2015 and our mother who passed away this Sunday.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected