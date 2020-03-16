Haddad’s West Peoria Market adds exclusive shopping hours to keep seniors safe, healthy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Haddad’s West Peoria Market is adjusting its shopping hours to accommodate senior citizens, an age group more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market place took to Facebook Monday announcing its exclusive senior shopping hours “to minimize the coronavirus risks for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Haddad’s West Peoria Market will open the store to senior shoppers who are 65 and older from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays. All other days will remain at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as usual.

Store officials also said they are deep disinfecting cleaning every morning prior to the store opening. The cleaning includes floors, handles, railings, carts, and other surfaces.

“By allowing seniors to shop first, e hope to help reduce the stress of shopping for our senior customers,” the store said on Facebook. “We ask everyone to please be respectful of these exclusive senior shopping times as we all try to manage through this situation.”

A photo ID will be required to shop during the specified hours.