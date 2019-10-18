Hair Cuttery Salons stand up to cancer with hair dye

PEORIA, Ill. — More than 4,800 people are diagnosed with cancer daily, and Hair Cuttery Salons is working to support cancer research.

As a part of their “My Strands” campaign, anyone can donate and dye a piece of their hair pink.

They’re raising money for Stand Up To Cancer, and just a few weeks in, they’re making progress towards their $100,000 goal.

“We’re known as the love company and we want you know not only provide a great experience for our guests, but also to give back to our communities where we work and live,” said district leader Roy Robertson.

Names and memories in honor of those who have been diagnosed with cancer can be seen around the salon.