Hair salons and stylists wait for information on how and when they can reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two months into the stay at home order, people are ready to pick up the scissors and cut their own hair.

While stylists understand why some people have given themselves a trim, they’re hoping to get clients back in the chair soon.

Other than a few contact-less retail order pickups and gift card sales, Pure Bliss Salon in Peoria has been empty since March 21.

“It’s a very different world right now of not being able to go to work,” said cosmetologist Stephanie Vires.

But owner Susan Beaupre is hoping to get employees back to work soon.

“We’re acting on that June 1st date and we’re just booking appointments and hoping that we can do it,” said Beaupre.

When the salon closed, 27 employees were furloughed.

“Pretty lonely in here for the most part,” said Beaupre.

Now, all Beaupre and her stylists can do is wait to reopen.

“I miss my work family, I miss my clients, and not being able to talk to them on a regular basis,” said Vires.

But with waiting comes the unknown.

“The most difficult part for me is planning because we haven’t gotten a lot of direction and I don’t know how it’s going to look when we reopen,” said Beaupre.

Beaupre says she’s planning for precautions on top of the salon’s current guidelines.

“We always have practiced, under our licensing OSHA regulated sanitation and disinfection. We’re going to ramp that up to even a different level,” said Beaupre.

Now, she’s figuring out how to enforce masks, social distancing, and appointment times.

“It’s going to be really different, but we want to make sure we keep everybody healthy,” said Beaupre.

She says when the salon gets the green light, Pure Bliss will be ready to open.

Beaupre expects information from the state on May 29 for when and how salons can reopen. Salon licensing is done through the state, and she says reopening early could risk losing the salon’s licensing.