Halloween Pet Safety

Do NOT take your pet trick-or-treating.

It’s possible that your dog could get spooked by a ghost or goblin, and even the friendliest dog could bite someone to protect itself or you from what it perceives as a threat. Instead, keep your pet in a safe, secluded space, so they cannot escape when the door opens to trick-or-treaters.



Make sure your pet’s costume is safe.

Costumes should not constrict the animal’s movement, hearing, or sight or impede their ability to breathe, bark, or meow. Avoid small, dangling, or quickly chewed-off pieces that animals could choke on. It is helpful to try on costumes before Halloween, and if your pet seems distressed or shows abnormal behavior, don’t force them to wear them.



Don’t feed your pets candy.

Chocolate in all forms, especially dark and baking chocolate, can be very dangerous for dogs and cats. Instead, give your pooch their own Halloween candy by treating them to their favorite doggy snack. If you do suspect that your pet has ingested something toxic, call your veterinarian or your local poison control center immediately.



Look out for potentially dangerous decorations.

Keep an eye out for decorative edible items like Halloween pumpkins and candy corn when participating in Halloween festivities with your pet. While these are relatively nontoxic, they can cause stomach upset in pets who nibble on them.



Have fun and BE SAFE!



