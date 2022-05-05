PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday.

According to Peoria County Records, 64-year-old Hakob Sahakyan has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery.

On April 25, 2021, police found an unresponsive woman after they responded to a domestic violence incident. The investigation led police to arrest Sahakyan for attempted murder for hitting the victim in the head with a hammer.

Sahakyan was indicted in May 2021.

His sentencing hearing will take place on June 14.