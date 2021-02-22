Hammet Brown found guilty in 2018 double murder case

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hammet Brown was found guilty of all charges in a 2018 double murder case Monday, Feb. 22.

Brown was found guilty of killing Tenisha Brown and Stephen Alexander Jr. at a party on Orchard Road in Bloomington, IL. June 10, 2018.

Brown acknowledged he was responsible for the shooting, but claimed it was self-defense. McLean County circuit court Judge Casey Costigan considered the claims of self-defense but determined that they were not credible.

Brown has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.