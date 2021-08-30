Hammet Brown sentenced to life in prison for double homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Hammet Brown was sentenced to life in prison for a double homicide Friday.

Brown was found guilty in February, of killing 20-year-old Tenisha Brown and 18-year-old Stephen Alexander Jr. at a party on Orchard Road in Bloomington, IL. June 10, 2018.

Two others were also injured during the incident. The shooting occurred over an apparent dispute over drug territory.

Brown had acknowledged that he was responsible for the shooting, but claimed it was self-defense. McLean County circuit court Judge Casey Costigan considered the claims of self-defense but determined that they were not credible.

Brown was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.