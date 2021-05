HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A family in Hanna city is asking for help to locate their missing dog.

According to Claudine Ramsey Morgan, her family’s 10-year-old labrador retriever mix named Maggie went missing on May 13.

Morgan said Maggie was taken by a couple outside a Dollar General in Hanna City. Morgan said they are working with police to locate Maggie.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (309)-408-1504.