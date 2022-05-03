HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A bathroom fire caused $25,000 in damage to a Hanna City home Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1:45 p.m., Logan-Trivoli firefighters responded to the 600 block of N. Pekin Ln., around the corner from the Kountry View Retirement Home.

Upon arrival, they found smoke coming out of the side of the home, but were able to get it under control within 10 minutes. Firefighters stayed on the scene for about an hour, performed an overhaul, and extinguished small fires that went into the outer walls of the home.

Currently, the damage is estimated at $25,000.

Mutual aid was provided by Limestone, Bartonville, Elmwood, Timber-Hollis, Farmington, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The Office of the State Fire Marshall was called to the scene and is investigating the fire.