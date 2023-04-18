PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County coroner said a 51-year-old Hanna City man died after his motorcycle collided with a deer over the weekend.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said Todd Sweet struck the deer shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 as the motorcycle was near 10602 W. Lancaster Road in Mapleton.

Sweet was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in serious condition but despite emergency and critical care, his condition declined and he was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Monday.

The cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt-force trauma injuries due to the crash. Per Illinois state law, toxicology tests were ordered and they are pending.