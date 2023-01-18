PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history.

Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles per hour over the speed limit when he crashed into two cars at the intersection of Route 150 and Trigger Road.

The crash killed Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards.

Perry has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

This is not Perry’s first brush with the law, as he has a lengthy criminal history for armed robbery, burglary, driving under the influence and a litany of motor vehicle violations dating back to 1997.

Perry has been on probation since November for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was incarcerated at Centralia Correctional Center from 2011 to 2018 for armed robbery.