PEORIA (WMBD) — A 32-year-old Hanna City man was killed early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington and Harrison in Peoria.

When officers arrived, they found Aaron N. Davis unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:17 a.m. Saturday by the Peoria County Coroner.

The cause of death was severe blunt force head and chest trauma. Davis was not wearing a helmet. Toxicology is pending.