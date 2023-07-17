PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City man was sentenced Monday to 7 1/2 years in prison for fracturing his six-week-old son’s skull earlier this year.

Alexander N. King, 22, of North Greengold Road, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to aggravated battery of a child. Without the deal, he would have faced up to 30 years in prison had he been convicted.

According to court records, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to a local hospital in early January by an official with the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Injuries sustained by the infant were caused by someone had struck the child on both sides of his head, according to court records.

At first, King said he didn’t hit the child. Later, according to court records, he said he had an argument with the baby’s mother and squeezed the child’s head “a little too hard.” He also said he struck the baby, according to court records.

He will have to serve at last 85% of any prison term imposed.