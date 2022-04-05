HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) – The Hanna City Village Board has unanimously voted to terminate a years-long trail project.

Tuesday, board members voted not to move forward with buying the abandoned Elm Industrial Lead– a former 24.7 mile-long rail line in Peoria and Fulton Counties — and developing it into a trail. The proposal hit a number of hurdles over the years, primarily when it came to funding.

“Hopefully down the road, we’ll be able to pursue something like this again because you know, I really hate to see something like this go, but under circumstances, I understand it.” Mayor Anthony Fryxell

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is the trail sponsor for the rail line. The agency is responsible for negotiating purchasing agreements after Union Pacific filed with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) to abandon the property in 2008.

According to the attorney that has been representing Hanna City during the due diligence process, Janaki Nair, Hanna City doesn’t have the authority to close on the rail line purchase.

She said this comes as the STB has not ruled on the city’s motion to buy the property or to extend the original March 30 negotiation deadline.

Nair also explained neither Peoria County nor Farmington have signed on to a binding intergovernmental agreement with Hanna City. Originally Hanna City, Peoria County and Farmington were prepared to collectively put forth 20%, or just under $350,000 for the almost $2 million rail line purchase agreement. The remaining 80%, or $1,664,000 was expected to be subsidized by an IDNR grant.

But according to Nair, information emerged that the grant would only reimburse Hanna City 80% of the discounted appraisal price– a maximum of $864,000. That amounts to only about half of the money the board expected.

Nair stated Peoria County is now no longer willing to share the ongoing operation and maintenance costs or liability exposure for a trail, and that Farmington has not committed in writing. Nair explained Hanna City would have been the sole party responsible for all liability, maintenance, and operation costs under the trail proposal that was voted on Tuesday.

During the meeting, there were also lingering grant stipulation questions regarding how long of a timeline Hanna City would have to develop the 24.7 mile-long stretch of rail line and in what way it would be required to be developed.

There were discussions about the trail potentially needing to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Tuesday’s unanimous vote only terminates the trail project in its current form. However, there is potential for another Hanna City trail project in the future under different terms.

