PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tonight marks the first night of Hanukkah and while it’s likely the most well known Jewish holiday, many people don’t know that much about it.

Here is some Q&A to answer some of your questions.

Hanukkah? That’s where you light a bunch of candles right?

Yep. For more than 2,000 years, Jews have been lighting an eight-branched candleholder called a menorah, which has long been a symbol of the Jewish community going back even farther in time.

It’s a symbol of what?

A long time ago, in galaxy far far away (whoops wrong story). Anyway, in 165 BCE, a Assyrian-Greek king ruled what is now Israel at the time and ordered the Jews to accept Greek ways which meant giving up some of their religious beliefs. The king put a statue of a Greek god in the Second Temple of Jerusalem.

That prompted a small group known as the Maccabees to fight back. They did, beating one of the largest armies in the region. But when they went to rededicate the temple, they found only enough oil to light the menorah for one night.

The Maccabees said fine, we’ll work to press more olive oil which would take about eight days. And miraculously, the one jar of oil, which should have last one day, lasted for eight until the new oil could arrive.

Awesome, so this is like a huge holiday?

It’s not one of the ones mentioned in the Old Testament but it is more than 2,000 years old and represents one of the first known wars of religious freedom. The Jews, at the time, could have assimilated, gone over to the Greek ways and nothing would have happened. But instead, they chose to fight for their traditional upbringing.

Wait, the holiday was observed later last year. What gives?

The Jewish calendar is based upon the lunar cycles so holidays can bounce around. However, if you follow the Jewish calendar, it’s always on the same night, the 25th day of the month of Kislev.

But for those who aren’t, it starts tonight, Dec. 7 and ends Dec. 15.

So what are some of the customs? I know you got that dreidel thing going.

Dreidel isn’t really a big thing for many anymore given that well, there are more sophisticated games. Sure, it’s fun and even symbolic in its own way but you can only spin a top for so long.

And as for gift-giving, there has always been some small exchange for kids but the custom grew in the last 100 years or so due to the holiday’s proximity to Christmas.

Other customs are to put the menorah in the window for the world to see. It’s to show that the light of holiday and the hope that it brings. Hanukkah means dedication and refers back to the Maccabees reclaiming the Temple from the Syrians.

Other customs, as with most Jewish holidays, center around food. There are donuts called sufganyot which are fried in oil. And potato pancakes called latkes that are also fried in oil. Sense a trend? Because the miracle was based upon the oil, many of the food deal with oil.

Back to that Dreidel thing. What do the letters mean?

Good question. There are Hebrew letters, Nun, Gimel, Hey and a Chai, (that same CH sound again) which stand for words Ness Gadol Hayah Sham, translates to “A great miracle happened there,” referring to the Hanukkah miracle.

Fun fact. If one gets a dreidel in Israel, the letters change to Nun, Gimel, Hey and Pay. That’s short for Ness gadol haya poh, or “a great miracle happened here.”

Settle a bet. What’s the right spelling? CH or H?

Well, I hope you didn’t wager a lot because the answer is both. The Hebrew letter that starts the word is a chet, which is pronounced like a rolling CH sound. But there’s no direct English letter for it. So you can do it both ways. See, everyone’s happy!

Really?

yep, really.

So what is done to observe the holiday?

Other than light the menorah, not too much. The daily service has a few additional prayers added into it but that’s about it.

So you just light eight candles for each nights?

No. The custom is to add one candle each night until all eight are lit. And get this, there’s even a special candle, usually in the middle of the menorah, that is used to light all the other ones. The basis of that is that by adding one each night, the light grows brighter and the miracle becomes more amazing.

Anything special for this year, given the situation in the Middle East?

Some are lighting multiple menorahs for the hostages held by Hamas and for those who were killed on Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas fighters killed more than 1,200 people and took more than 240 people hostage.

Others are using the holiday as a way to show Jewish pride. Still, others are just doing what they have always done. It’s a personal choice.