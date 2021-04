PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a shooting on Eaton St. near Taft Homes Wednesday night, April 7.

According to Peoria Police Sgt. Oberle, police responded to a report of a man shot in the leg at 10:05 p.m.

Police said one man was injured and transported to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.