UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — Assistant Chief Shane Hackman confirmed that the suspect is in custody. More information will be released soon.

UPDATE (3:38 p.m.) — Assistant Chief Shane Hackman has confirmed that the rifle has been pulled back inside the window and police are confident that the threat to the public has been contained.

Normal Police are working to make contact with the person in the hotel room.

Walmart has shut down its north entrance out of precaution.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have confirmed that someone is pointing a rifle out of a window at a Normal hotel.

The Normal Police Department posted on Facebook just before 3:00 p.m. that they were “dealing with an incident” around the 300 block of Greenbriar. The post asked residents to avoid the area.

Police Chief Steve Petrilli confirmed to WMBD that patrols were called to scene, and that they verified a rifle point out of a window at the Comfort Suites on Greenbriar.

Petrilli echoed NPD’s request for citizens to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.