PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Peoria Symphony Orchestra is finishing up its 125th season on Saturday, April 29th with a concert celebrating the one and only July Garland.



Happy 100th Birthday, Judy is a concert tribute featuring songs from her many iconic works. Debbie Wileman will be joining the Peoria Symphony Orchestra to recreate an uncanny version of Judy Garland herself.



You can check out our interview with MacKenzie Taylor to learn more about what you can expect from the show. For tickets, head on over to the Peoria Symphony Orchestra website.

