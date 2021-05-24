UPDATE: Harkers Corner, Lancaster, Parks School, and Elliott all reopened after crash

PEORIA, COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE — 5:22 p.m.) — Peoria Telecommunicator Supervisor Tracy Sandall said all roads have reopened.

(UPDATE — 5:00 p.m.) — Peoria Telecommunicator Supervisor Tracy Sandall said Harkers Corner and Lancaster Roads have been re-opened.

However, W. Parks School Road and N. Elliott Road are closed for the time being.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

(PREVIOUS) — Some Peoria County roads were closed due to a crash Monday.

According to the City of Peoria Telecommunicator Supervisor Tracy Sandall, the area near Harkers Corner Rd. and Lancaster Rd. were closed due to a crash.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

