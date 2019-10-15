Harlem Globetrotter surprises kids at OSF Children’s Hospital

PEORIA, Ill. — A member of the Harlem Globetrotters paid a special visit to some Central Illinois kids Tuesday.

Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin walked into OSF Children’s Hospital with a big smile. McClurkin got the chance to surprise many kids who had no idea he was coming. The globetrotter went room-to-room, performing tricks with a basketball.

Zeus says it’s all just a part of what he calls, smile patrol.

“That’s when I go into the rooms of the kids and just try to brighten their days up. You know, these kids, some of them are going through the worst weeks of their lives. You know, and I get an opportunity to go in their and try to make an impact on them. It’s a big task, but at the same time, I just try my best to make it happen, and when I get that little smile, I feel like I did a good job,” said McClurkin.

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their all-new fan-powered world tour to the Peoria Civic Center. Here’s a link with that information:

https://www.peoriaciviccenter.com/events/upcoming-events/event/2019/11/03/harlem-globetrotters