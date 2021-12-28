Harlem Globetrotters head to Peoria in January

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bringing comedy to the court, the Harlem Globetrotters have been making people laugh for generations.

Scooter Christensen, who wears #16 for the Globetrotters, joined the Morning Team to talk about the team’s upcoming event and of course showed off some moves!

Christensen says the Globetrotters noticed him when he was an assistant video coordinator and a practice player for the Phoenix Suns.

“They were looking at the guy that I happened to be holding in five-on-five. I was doing very well against this guy, and they started switching their focus to me. Like ‘who is this guy?’ Christensen laughed. “Right place, right time. It’s been a blessing.”

Scooter says being a Globetrotter is much more than just playing a game of basketball on the court.

“We’re making people smile,” he said. “We’re known as the Ambassadors of Goodwill. We have a program called the Team Up program.”

This is a program designed to help kids that are dealing with mental health and bullying. The team will also visit kids in the hospital who are not able to make the games in-person.

You can see the Globetrotters on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3:00 p.m. at the Peoria Civic Center. You can find tickets here.