Harm reduction center offers free overdose reversal training

PEORIA, Ill. — JOLT Harm Reduction Center offered trainings to make sure everyone stays safe during the holidays.

The center handed out free overdose rescue kits as well as trainings for the public to learn how to use them.

The kits contained Naloxone, a form of Narcan, which is a medication used to treat narcotic overdoses, such as heroin, in emergency situations.

Chris Schaffner, the center’s program director, said he recommends everyone taking the training and carrying Narcan because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“In the past year, we’ve seen a 20 percent decrease in overdose fatalities in Peoria County because of the saturation of Narcan in our area,” Schaffner said. “So we want to make sure that as people tend to party around the holidays a little more, we just want to make sure that people make it out of the holidays alive.”

Schaffner said the center has offered Naloxone free of charge for the past seven years. He said if more people start carrying it with the knowledge of how to use it, he believes it can help lower the number of opioid overdose-related fatalities.