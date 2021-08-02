Harrison Community Learning Center starts school year, pilots modified calendar

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some Peoria students are back in the classroom on Monday.

Students at Harrison Community Learning Center started class on Aug. 2, 2021. The school year is starting early this year, as Harrison is piloting the district’s modified calendar. It means students start early and will have more breaks throughout the year. The school year will end in June.

Principal Fabian Daniels said the change will reduce summer learning loss and set students up for success.

“We have been preparing all summer for this moment because our students, as you know, have a little loss of education throughout the summer. But we’re here to make sure our students are in the building, ready to learn, a little bit early,” said Daniels.

Students will also have to wear masks during the school year.

Principal Daniels said staff is also doing “Because We Care” walks. Staff will go door to door to make sure parents and students know class is back in session.