PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Henry Louis Gates was chosen by the Public Employees for Community Concerns to give the keynote address at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon in 2024.

According to a press release from Public Employees for Community Concerns, Gates is the Alphonse Fletcher University and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African Research at Harvard University.

He is also an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker and institution builder.

Professor Gates’s most recent books are Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow and The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song.

He has also produced and hosted an array of documentary films. The Black Church (PBS) and Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO), which he executive produced, each received Emmy nominations. His latest history series for PBS is Making Black America: Through the Grapevine. Finding Your Roots, Gates’s groundbreaking genealogy and genetics series, has completed its ninth season on PBS and will return for a tenth season in 2024.

“We are excited to have American literary critic, scholar, professor, producer, and journalist, Dr. Henry Louis Gates as the keynote speaker for our 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon,” said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. “As we gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. we are honored to have one of the most widely known scholars on African American studies in the world today.”

The annual celebration will occur at the Peoria Civic Center on January 14, 2024. Doors for the event will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets will be $60 per person and tables of 10 may be purchased for $600.

Tickets may be purchased on the website at www.mlkluncheon.com or at Peoria City Hall, City Clerk’s Office Room 401. Checks can be made payable to Public Employees for Community Concerns and mailed to P.O. Box 11411, Peoria, IL 61612.