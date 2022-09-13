BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite pumpkin patches and apple orchards opening up, harvest is still some time away in Peoria County for corn and soybeans.

“We are running a tad later than what we normally run as far as maturity goes. On a normal year harvest would probably start around the third week in September but looks like we’re going to push that back to about the first week of October,” said Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer.

Kirchhofer attributes the later planting season this year due to cool, wet weather, and conditions in August allowing crops to continue to grow into September.

Despite the slide in the harvest schedule, the Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager still expects a good upcoming harvest.

“A report came out yesterday, from the Illinois Ag Statistics Service, and it indicated that soybeans are right on par where were last year, which is 64 bushels per acre, and the corn is up couple bushels. I believe it was forecasted to be around 204 bushels an acre compared to around 202 last year,” said Kirchhofer.

For Brimfield farmer Rob Asbell, he’s optimistic about the upcoming harvest for both beans and corn.

“Everything looks very good around here. We had some wind trouble earlier in the season, but we’ve been very lucky here,” said Asbell.

While parts of the state have suffered from dry spells and drought that could impact statewide yields this year, but the dry periods of the growing season have been beneficial for Peoria County corn.

“An early dry, the crop tends to set a better root system. They’re looking for water deeper down, which gives you a better root system,” said Asbell