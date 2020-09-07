Harvest season brings back annual grape stomp

MACKINAW, Ill. — It’s harvest time in Central Illinois and people from all over the area headed to Mackinaw to stomp, squish, and slide on the fresh grapes.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard‘s annual Labor Day grape stomp wrapped up Sunday. The once-a-year event brought people out to compete against each other inside of big bins while dancing on the round fruit.

Visitors were also able to enjoy wine flight tastings, live music, and even an ‘I Love Lucy’ lookalike contest.

Diane Hahn, owner of the vineyard, said the event was inspired by an episode of ‘I Love Lucy.’ She said stomping grapes gives you a childlike freedom feeling.

“I think it’s the dancing and the silliness of it,” Hahn said. “You know, adults need it, especially in this crazy year. Just getting away and just doing something mindless and fun is a good time. Bringing your kids to do something silly. I’m sure the kids will remember ‘when you took me to that crazy place, that red-head lady.”

Hahn said the grape stomp will return on Labor Day Sunday next year. She said she’s encouraging people to come and enjoy the next three live music Saturday evenings at the vineyard.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected