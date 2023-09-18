PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As harvest season approaches, you may notice yourself sniffling more than usual.

When farmers harvest crops, ragweed and molds are put into the air, causing issues for allergy sufferers. Dr. Penelope Ewbank, an allergist and immunologist from Springfield Clinic in Peoria, said there are misconceptions people have about how allergies affect people.

“People often miss that allergies also cause asthma, and so sometimes it’s even this allergic march, that allergic inflammation sometimes moves from the head down to your lungs, so it’s important to think about asthma as well,” she said.

Dr. Eubank is also an advocate for allergy injections. She said they can lead to patients living a better life.

“Over time they make patients feel better, less medicine, less likely to get worse, in fact, allergy injections cut in half the progression of nasal allergies to lung allergies, or asthma,” Dr. Eubank said.

She says that the research backs up her claims when it comes to allergy injections.

“The stats are better than most things we do in medicine, the tendency to keep developing more and more allergies decreases by 70%, and they cut in half that progression from rhinitis to asthma, so the data is good,” she said.

She also stated that another misconception is that allergists are hard to reach. Appointments are easy to set up, according to her.