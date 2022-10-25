The Pediatric Resource Center is hosting its upcoming Harvesting Hope Gala. It will be a fall-themed night, filled with food and entertainment.



The PRC Board President visited with us today to talk a bit about what people can expect at the gala, as well as ways people can help even if they cannot attend. To find out more, you can watch our interview with Mitch Gilfillan.



To register for the dinner, you can buy your tickets here. The Harvesting Hope Gala will be taking place on Saturday, November 5th at 6:00 PM. The dinner will be hosted at the JUMP Trading Simulation and Education Center, located at 1306 N Berkeley Ave, Peoria, IL 61603.

