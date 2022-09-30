PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets.

According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Peoria police officers were called to the scene where Bryant was found dead in an alleyway, with apparent injuries to the head and face. Bryant was pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m.

His death is currently being investigated as a homicide. This is the 20th Peoria City homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information can contact Peoria Police Detective Beck at (309) 336-7371, tip411, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.