PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you prefer quiet ghost investigations or houses filled with spooky creatures, these five locations in the Greater Peoria area will leave you scared beyond compare.

According to Discover Peoria’s blog, these are the five must-visit haunted places in the area.

Aura Haunted House

Aura sits among the 63 buildings that make up the old Bartonville State Hospital, which housed the state’s psychiatric patients from 1902 to 1973. The haunted house is only open select nights this fall, and some nights, visitors will have to explore the property with only one light to share. Find out more and buy tickets here.

Blood Moon Manor

Formerly called Fright Night, Blood Moon Manor calls themselves an “old school, in-your-face” haunted house. It operates as part of the Forest City Park Development Committee fundraiser, and all proceeds go to local community charities. Purchase tickets and learn more here.

Old State Mine Haunted Trail

Located in the woods of the Bartonville State Hospital, visitors can explore a legend of an old mining village taken over by an evil entity known as “Doom.” Find out more and buy tickets here.

Spider Hill at Three Sisters Park

Choose to enter Massacre Mansion, walk the Trail of Terror, and experience Zombie Invasion The Final Chapter in the 23rd year of Spider Hill Haunted Attractions. Some experiences are family-friendly while others are spookier, so visitors can customize their trip to what’s best for them. Learn more and buy tickets here.

Spook Hollow

The Marquette Heights Men’s Club of Central IL presents the “longest running outdoor haunted attraction in Illinois” each year, with three experiences for the price of one. It is self-proclaimed to have high level intensity scares, and therefore recommends that children under the age of 13 do not visit. However, they do accept all ages. See their ratings, learn about the experience, and buy tickets here.

What’s your favorite haunt this fall? Let us know at news@wmbd.com and maybe we’ll send a reporter to get the fright of their life on camera.