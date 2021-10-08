Haunted Peoria book store hosts ghost investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Book Rack in Peoria is known for its eclectic, hand-me-down reads, and, now, also its friendly ghosts.

Friday, Oct. 8, Host Ghost Paranormal Investigators held their second investigation at the shop, trying to make contact with what they say are spirits.

Stacy Hardin bought The Book Rack five years ago and said strange things have been occurring there ever since. Hardin says customers have noticed it too.

“Books flying off the shelves, books being shuffled on the shelves, doors opening and closing,” Hardin said.

Hardin posted a Facebook post on the business’s website about her experience, and ghost investigators across the area became interested. Hardin said that’s where she met the Host Ghost crew.

Nathan Sandoval, Host Ghost’s lead investigator for this project, claims there is more than just one spirit.

“There’s a lot of children spirits here in this book store,” Sandoval said. “There’s an old lady that’s also here and she kind of pans back and forth in the hallway, and then there’s a grumpy old man here as well.”

Sandoval said the children are very active, and makeup six of the eight spirits found in the store.

“They like to play games, tug on your shirts, hide n seek, they make little noises,” Sandoval. “That’s why we’re here mainly to interact with them.”

Sandoval said they use a variety of equipment paired with smartphone apps that they claim detect the spirits’ energy and voices. He said these tools help them contact the ghosts learn how and why they got there.

Hardin says although it’s a bit spooky at times, she’s not afraid of the ghosts. Both her and investigators say they’re friendly spirits.

“I tell all the ghosts that you are welcome here just as long as you behave yourselves,” Hardin said.

Hardin and the team said they are planning ghost tours at The Book Rack in the near future. To learn more about shop and Host Ghost, visit their Facebook pages.