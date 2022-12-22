TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell and McLean County Republicans have selected Bill Hauter (R-Morton) to serve in the Illinois General Assembly’s lame duck session this January.

Hauter is the Representative-Elect for the newly-redistricted 87th district, which has been redrawn to include much of the old 88th district.

He will serve in the lame duck session from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10 before being inaugurated into the 103rd General Assembly on Jan. 11.

“It is critical we have someone seated in the 88th district for the Lame Duck session of the 102nd General Assembly”, said Republican Chairman Jim Rule of Tazewell County. “Since Representative-Elect Hauter will be sworn in and will take the seat of the newly drawn district at the start of the 103rd General Assembly, it just made sense to appoint him to the open seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Keith Sommer and for him to get an early start.”

Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) will be sworn in to represent the redrawn 88th district in January.