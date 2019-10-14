Havana Fire Department hosts 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

September 11th, 2001 is a day many will never forget and in an effort to pay respect to those who lost their lives. On Sunday the Havana Fire Department hosted its second annual memorial stair climb.

Firefighters suited up and the public tightened their shoelaces to pay tribute to those lost on 9/11 in a great way.

“They’re climbing the equivalent of 110 stories or equivalent to the world trade center so its about 5 five trips around the civic center,” said National Fallen Firefighters Coordinator John Kachanek.

Climbing 110 flights of stairs is hard enough now try doing that with 80 pounds of gear on.

“I just did 110 flights with nothing on and i’m exhausted so imagine now going to work, going to work on a fire that was gong to be next to impossible to put out,” Participator Rick Waldron said.

some of the firemen that climbed on Sunday were only one month old when 9/11 happened, but that didn’t stop them from showing their support.

“They didn’t quit, they didn’t stop, they didn’t have a choice if they could do it under extreme circumstances then we can do it normally,” Niles Fire Department Explorer Vadym Bartish said.

At the end of their climb, participants rang the bell and announced the name of one of the fallen firefighters.

This event is also meant to raise money for the families that lost someone on 911. Organizers hope to continue this event for many years to come.