Havana firefighters rescue two brothers stuck in mud near Illinois River

HAVANA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being trapped up to their chest in mud for hours, two teenage brothers were rescued by Havana firefighters and emergency services Wednesday, according to a post on Havana Park District’s Facebook.

Credit: Havana Park District

Havana Fire Department, Mason County EMS, Havana Police Dept & Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call after the brothers’ father found them stuck in the mud.

Havana Park District reported the two brothers were fishing on the edge of the Illinois River Wednesday when one of the boys lost their lure. They said the boy attempted to get it by walking in what appeared to be solid mud.

Credit: Havana Park District

Credit: Havana Park District

Officials said the mud held the boy for about eight steps in, but on his ninth step, he instantly sunk deep into the mud up to his chest. His brother tried to help pull him out by going in but ended up trapped in the mud himself.

According to the park district’s Facebook post, the boys were stuck in the mud for nearly two hours before their dad went looking for them. After he found them, he called 911.

Emergency services spent an additional hour and a half getting the boys out of the mud and spraying them down afterward.

Credit: Havana Park District

Havana Park District said this incident is a lesson for locals and their kids.

“We live in a River town, and they really need to understand. This is why you cannot swim in ANY area of The River you aren’t familiar with, especially at the Park,” officials said in their post.

“The River is historically low this year. As it reopens and gets even a foot or two higher, the mud will look like water. We have No Swimming signs up all over but often kids go in anyway. That’s the point of our post today. Even though it may look swimmable, danger lurks below.”

