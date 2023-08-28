PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Havana man was shot several times over the weekend and likely died instantly, the Peoria County Coroner said late Monday afternoon.

Coroner Jamie Harwood announced the preliminary autopsy results on his Facebook page regarding the Saturday night shooting of Mason Loy, 21, who was found in the parking lot of Laramie Liquors shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Loy was pronounced dead at the scene and as of late Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the case, according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Watkins’ office is investigating the case as it occurred just outside the city limits. Roy’s death is the county’s third homicide of the year.