FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Havana man has died after the excavator he was driving slid into a lake Friday, March 5.

Dale Branscum, 58, was operating an excavator at Otter Creek Sand and Gravel when the equipment slid into the strip mine lake. He was unable to exit and appears to have drowned, the coroner said.

Branscum was pronounced dead by the Fulton County Coroner, Steve Hines, at 3 p.m. on Friday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.