Havana woman dies following crash early Christmas morning

DEER CREEK, Ill. (WMBD) — A 37-year-old woman is dead following a crash in rural Deer Creek Christmas morning.

The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office responded near the intersection of US 150 and County Line Road in Deer Creek.

There were no witnesses and occurred before authorities were notified at 4:06 a.m. At 4:45 a.m., Ella J. McGlothlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified as the driver of the vehicle. An autopsy was held Monday and the preliminary autopsy findings show the death was caused by multiple blunt force injures due to the motor vehicle crash. Toxicology is pending.

This case remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.