Santa is coming to town! Enjoy a festive breakfast with ol’ Saint Nick at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. The breakfast will be taking place on Sunday, December 18th from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase children’s tickets for $8 (12 and under) and adult tickets (13 and over) for $10. All the proceeds benefit Hasselberg Ag Museum project, which helps with the ongoing construction of the museum at Three Sisters Park. The park plans on wrapping up construction and opening the museum this summer.



Check out our interview with Susan Bobbitt to learn more about the Breakfast with Santa event and what you can expect. You can also visit the Three Sisters Park website for more information.



